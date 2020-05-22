All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 AM

5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE

5572 Burnside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5572 Burnside Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
JUST COMPLETED Beautiful kitchen renovation with white cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cooking and granite countertops. Open floor-plan with oversized balcony, one assigned space plus street parking. Split foyer separates bedrooms and bath from large living room! Spacious kitchen & separate dining room. Laundry on-site. Community features pool and grilling stations. Close proximity to commuter routes, trails and biking paths. Pets accepted case by case. Seconds to Safeway, Starbucks, CVS and Restaurants. Just down the block from Earle B. Wood Middle School and Bauer Recreational Center. Also, very close to Rockville High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America