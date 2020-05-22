5572 BURNSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

JUST COMPLETED Beautiful kitchen renovation with white cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cooking and granite countertops. Open floor-plan with oversized balcony, one assigned space plus street parking. Split foyer separates bedrooms and bath from large living room! Spacious kitchen & separate dining room. Laundry on-site. Community features pool and grilling stations. Close proximity to commuter routes, trails and biking paths. Pets accepted case by case. Seconds to Safeway, Starbucks, CVS and Restaurants. Just down the block from Earle B. Wood Middle School and Bauer Recreational Center. Also, very close to Rockville High School!