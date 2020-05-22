4418 Ives St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Please click here to apply Lovely home in established neighborhood. Recent upgrades! Brand new wood flooring on the main level. Remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile, new vanity, toilet and tub. 3 full bedrooms on the main floor and one private bedroom on the lower level. Enjoy the family room and one bonus room perfect fit for office furniture or exercise equipment. Workroom and laundry room. Large fenced in backyard with deck. Great location for shopping, commuting and schools. Within minutes to ICC, metro, Georgia Ave and Connecticut Ave. Easy commute to DC