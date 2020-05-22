All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 4418 Ives St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
4418 Ives St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:55 PM

4418 Ives St

4418 Ives Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4418 Ives Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Please click here to apply Lovely home in established neighborhood. Recent upgrades! Brand new wood flooring on the main level. Remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile, new vanity, toilet and tub. 3 full bedrooms on the main floor and one private bedroom on the lower level. Enjoy the family room and one bonus room perfect fit for office furniture or exercise equipment. Workroom and laundry room. Large fenced in backyard with deck. Great location for shopping, commuting and schools. Within minutes to ICC, metro, Georgia Ave and Connecticut Ave. Easy commute to DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Ives St have any available units?
4418 Ives St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4418 Ives St have?
Some of 4418 Ives St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Ives St currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Ives St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Ives St pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Ives St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4418 Ives St offer parking?
No, 4418 Ives St does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Ives St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Ives St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Ives St have a pool?
No, 4418 Ives St does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Ives St have accessible units?
No, 4418 Ives St does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Ives St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Ives St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 Ives St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4418 Ives St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America