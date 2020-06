Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come tour this renovated condo in a great location inside gated community! Main level includes updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Filled with natural light, the large living and dining area with wood-look laminate floors opens to private balcony. The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. Close to major commuter routes and easy access to shopping areas. Assigned parking space.