Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
3425 Hewitt Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

3425 Hewitt Avenue

3425 Hewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
elevator
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Beautiful, unique condo with great 2-level loft design! This home is located in a quiet community just off of Georgia Ave. Great walkability and easy access to DC or points north via Redline Metro or car. Â Sun-drenched main living space with soaring vaulted ceiling and massive windows! Large stone fireplace and sliding glass doors directly onto the balcony. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, and custom dark wood cabinets. Dedicated dining space or extra seating nook off kitchen. Main bathroom has access from hallway or bedroom, with sleek modern tile, vanity, and soaking tub. Â Master bedroom has tons of closet space w/adjustable shelving. Plenty of space for a king bed setup! The loft space is raised above the main living area. Perfect area for guest space, office, or even extended 'walk-up' closet area. Condo is in fantastic condition and will be ready soon! Contact Alec to tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have any available units?
3425 Hewitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have?
Some of 3425 Hewitt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Hewitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Hewitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Hewitt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue offer parking?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Hewitt Avenue has a pool.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Hewitt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Hewitt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

