3425 Hewitt Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool elevator fireplace bathtub

Beautiful, unique condo with great 2-level loft design! This home is located in a quiet community just off of Georgia Ave. Great walkability and easy access to DC or points north via Redline Metro or car. Â Sun-drenched main living space with soaring vaulted ceiling and massive windows! Large stone fireplace and sliding glass doors directly onto the balcony. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, and custom dark wood cabinets. Dedicated dining space or extra seating nook off kitchen. Main bathroom has access from hallway or bedroom, with sleek modern tile, vanity, and soaking tub. Â Master bedroom has tons of closet space w/adjustable shelving. Plenty of space for a king bed setup! The loft space is raised above the main living area. Perfect area for guest space, office, or even extended 'walk-up' closet area. Condo is in fantastic condition and will be ready soon! Contact Alec to tour today.