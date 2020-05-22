2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

Amenities

This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has garage parking, beautiful upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large window for natural light. Bright breakfast room with entry onto expansive balcony. Large plank engineered flooring throughout. NO CARPET HERE! Two large bedrooms with ample closets. Washer and Dryer located in its own storage room. Large open concept living room and adjacent dining room with walkout onto expansive balcony. Leisure world is a gated age 55+ community for independent living. Come and enjoy the many amenities which includes golf course, outdoor and indoor pools, tennis courts, recently enlarged gym, theater, clubhouses, restaurants, free shuttle bus service, walking and jogging paths and so much more!