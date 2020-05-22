All apartments in Aspen Hill
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

2901 South Leisure World Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2901 South Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has garage parking, beautiful upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large window for natural light. Bright breakfast room with entry onto expansive balcony. Large plank engineered flooring throughout. NO CARPET HERE! Two large bedrooms with ample closets. Washer and Dryer located in its own storage room. Large open concept living room and adjacent dining room with walkout onto expansive balcony. Leisure world is a gated age 55+ community for independent living. Come and enjoy the many amenities which includes golf course, outdoor and indoor pools, tennis courts, recently enlarged gym, theater, clubhouses, restaurants, free shuttle bus service, walking and jogging paths and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have any available units?
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
