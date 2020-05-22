2715 Snowbird Terrace

Amenities

Please click here to apply This beautiful condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and is located in Silver Spring (Aspen Hill). Minutes away from the Inter County Connector (100/ICC), Route 28 and Route 29, and the Glenmont Metro Station. This condo features carpeting throughout, an open kitchen with black appliances, ceiling fans, a balcony, and much more! Community amenities include pool, club house, and tennis courts. This condo is surrounded by various parks with plenty of walking and bike paths. Enjoy time out with various restaurants and shopping close by. This one will go fast, DONÃÂÃÂ¢??T MISS IT!