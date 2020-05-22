All apartments in Aspen Hill
2715 Snowbird Terrace

2715 Snowbird Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Snowbird Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Please click here to apply This beautiful condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and is located in Silver Spring (Aspen Hill). Minutes away from the Inter County Connector (100/ICC), Route 28 and Route 29, and the Glenmont Metro Station. This condo features carpeting throughout, an open kitchen with black appliances, ceiling fans, a balcony, and much more! Community amenities include pool, club house, and tennis courts. This condo is surrounded by various parks with plenty of walking and bike paths. Enjoy time out with various restaurants and shopping close by. This one will go fast, DONÃÂÃÂ¢??T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have any available units?
2715 Snowbird Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have?
Some of 2715 Snowbird Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Snowbird Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Snowbird Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Snowbird Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Snowbird Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace offer parking?
No, 2715 Snowbird Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Snowbird Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Snowbird Terrace has a pool.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2715 Snowbird Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Snowbird Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Snowbird Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2715 Snowbird Terrace has units with air conditioning.
