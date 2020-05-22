All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3

2706 Snowbird Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Snowbird Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, features fully equipped gourmet kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and pantry, welcoming foyer entry with guest closet. Laundry Room boasts full size washer/dryer, formal dining room perfect for family and holiday dinners, offers a wall of windows, ceiling fan and door opening to patio, and large living room. There are no steps to this unit, park your car and walk right in!!! Community pool and tennis court. Great location, minutes to Metro Bus and Metro, The ICC, shopping and more!!! Show and rent today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have any available units?
2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have?
Some of 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 offers parking.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 has a pool.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have accessible units?
No, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 SNOWBIRD TER #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
