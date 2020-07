Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Interior garage townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, finished basement, washer/dryer, huge kitchen with island and SS appls., eatin area with composite deck. New luxury bathrooms with soaking tub, stand up shower. New windows throughout home with new slider door too. New lighting, faucets, toilets, etc. Non-smokers, good credit, No Pets. On-line Applications ONLY!