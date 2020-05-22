2609 CAMELBACK LANE

Spacious condo with lots of natural light. New paint and carpet throughout with decorator color pallet. SS appliances in a spacious kitchen. Includes full size washer and dryer. 2 community pools. Very convenient to major roads and public transportation. Ready to move in!!! Be home for the holidays!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
