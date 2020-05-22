All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2609 CAMELBACK LANE

2609 Camelback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Spacious condo with lots of natural light. New paint and carpet throughout with decorator color pallet. SS appliances in a spacious kitchen. Includes full size washer and dryer. 2 community pools. Very convenient to major roads and public transportation. Ready to move in!!! Be home for the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have any available units?
2609 CAMELBACK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have?
Some of 2609 CAMELBACK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 CAMELBACK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 CAMELBACK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 CAMELBACK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE offer parking?
No, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE has a pool.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 CAMELBACK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 CAMELBACK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

