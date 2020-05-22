2509 MCVEARY COURT

Amenities

This renovated from top to bottom 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is absolutely beautiful, nestled in the amenity filled Longmeade community in an excellent location. Everything is new, fresh designer neutral two tone paint, rich wide plank hardwood flooring, completely renovated kitchen and baths! A foyer welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors that continue into the spacious living room with a triple window. The brand new kitchen is sure to please with pristine new white cabinetry, granite countertops, undermount sink with pull down faucet, recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. Light streams in the adjoining dining room with a contemporary glass shaded pendant light. 2 bedrooms with ample closet space have hardwood flooring and 2 well appointed full baths have new vanities, tile, and chic lighting. Great community amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis, tot lot, walking paths and more. Great location with easy access to ICC, Layhill Rd, Georgia Ave, Glenmont Metro, and lots of shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and more!