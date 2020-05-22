All apartments in Aspen Hill
2509 MCVEARY COURT
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

2509 MCVEARY COURT

2509 Mcveary Court · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Mcveary Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This renovated from top to bottom 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is absolutely beautiful, nestled in the amenity filled Longmeade community in an excellent location. Everything is new, fresh designer neutral two tone paint, rich wide plank hardwood flooring, completely renovated kitchen and baths! A foyer welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors that continue into the spacious living room with a triple window. The brand new kitchen is sure to please with pristine new white cabinetry, granite countertops, undermount sink with pull down faucet, recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. Light streams in the adjoining dining room with a contemporary glass shaded pendant light. 2 bedrooms with ample closet space have hardwood flooring and 2 well appointed full baths have new vanities, tile, and chic lighting. Great community amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis, tot lot, walking paths and more. Great location with easy access to ICC, Layhill Rd, Georgia Ave, Glenmont Metro, and lots of shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have any available units?
2509 MCVEARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have?
Some of 2509 MCVEARY COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 MCVEARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2509 MCVEARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 MCVEARY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2509 MCVEARY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT offer parking?
No, 2509 MCVEARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 MCVEARY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2509 MCVEARY COURT has a pool.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2509 MCVEARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 MCVEARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 MCVEARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 MCVEARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

