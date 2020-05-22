2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful end unit townhome with garage in Longmead Crossing! Sparkling clean and recently remodeled large home with 3 bedroom, 3 full, and one half bathrooms. Bright and spacious eat-in kitchen that opens to backyard and green space. New window treatments and more! Fabulous fully finished lower level with fireplace and full bathroom. Close to shopping, ICC, bus route and Argyle Country Club. , Easy walk to community pool and playgrounds. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $40 application fee per adult applicant made out to Long and Foster. GCAAR application.