Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR

2338 London Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2338 London Bridge Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful end unit townhome with garage in Longmead Crossing! Sparkling clean and recently remodeled large home with 3 bedroom, 3 full, and one half bathrooms. Bright and spacious eat-in kitchen that opens to backyard and green space. New window treatments and more! Fabulous fully finished lower level with fireplace and full bathroom. Close to shopping, ICC, bus route and Argyle Country Club. , Easy walk to community pool and playgrounds. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $40 application fee per adult applicant made out to Long and Foster. GCAAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have any available units?
2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have?
Some of 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

