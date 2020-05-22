All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

15108 CIDER WOOD COURT

15108 Cider Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels, updated lighting, crown molding, soaring ceilings and bright open kitchen are just some of the features making this home such a gem! An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room where a large window streams natural light illuminating rich hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and crown molding. The adjoining dining room is accented with a glass shaded chandelier. Onward the fabulous kitchen features an abundance of white cabinetry and countertop space, stainless steel gas range, a center island with bar seating and pendant light, pantry and dining area leading to rear deck with steps to patio and yard backing to lush open space, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A half bath rounds out the main level. Hardwoods continue upstairs and onward into the gracious master suite boasting a soaring vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and luxurious en suite bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Down the hall 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, each with hardwood flooring share the well-appointed hall bath. The finished lower level provides plenty of space with a huge recreation room with recessed lighting, cozy fireplace, a den with glass French doors and a lovely powder room with pedestal sink. All this with easy access to major commuter routes including ICC, just minutes to Glenmont Metro and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment choices nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have any available units?
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have?
Some of 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15108 CIDER WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America