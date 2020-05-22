15108 CIDER WOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels, updated lighting, crown molding, soaring ceilings and bright open kitchen are just some of the features making this home such a gem! An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room where a large window streams natural light illuminating rich hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and crown molding. The adjoining dining room is accented with a glass shaded chandelier. Onward the fabulous kitchen features an abundance of white cabinetry and countertop space, stainless steel gas range, a center island with bar seating and pendant light, pantry and dining area leading to rear deck with steps to patio and yard backing to lush open space, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A half bath rounds out the main level. Hardwoods continue upstairs and onward into the gracious master suite boasting a soaring vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and luxurious en suite bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Down the hall 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, each with hardwood flooring share the well-appointed hall bath. The finished lower level provides plenty of space with a huge recreation room with recessed lighting, cozy fireplace, a den with glass French doors and a lovely powder room with pedestal sink. All this with easy access to major commuter routes including ICC, just minutes to Glenmont Metro and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment choices nearby!