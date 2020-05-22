15050 HASLEMERE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community. This fantastic renovation has laminate floors, fresh paint, a bright white kitchen, and a sliding barn door! This lovely home has a private direct entrance, and a sunny enclosed patio with a storage shed. Enter the patio from the sliding doors in the living room. There is great closet space, an assigned parking space (currently #51), and full-sized side by side washer and dryer. All utilities, cable TV, and high-speed internet are included in rent. Truly unique!