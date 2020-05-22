All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

15050 HASLEMERE COURT

15050 Haslemere Court · (301) 681-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 263-F · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community. This fantastic renovation has laminate floors, fresh paint, a bright white kitchen, and a sliding barn door! This lovely home has a private direct entrance, and a sunny enclosed patio with a storage shed. Enter the patio from the sliding doors in the living room. There is great closet space, an assigned parking space (currently #51), and full-sized side by side washer and dryer. All utilities, cable TV, and high-speed internet are included in rent. Truly unique!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have any available units?
15050 HASLEMERE COURT has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have?
Some of 15050 HASLEMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15050 HASLEMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15050 HASLEMERE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 HASLEMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT does offer parking.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have a pool?
No, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15050 HASLEMERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15050 HASLEMERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
