Aspen Hill, MD
14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE

14937 Carriage Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14937 Carriage Square Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
The new year never looked brighter in this picture perfect townhome located in sought after Silver Spring. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Sunny eat in kitchen with updated appliances and granite counters. Cozy lower level TV area is perfect for movie nights and the TV is included!!. The lush rear yard is fenced for privacy and ideal for planting flowers and warm weather fun. The community is complete with a swimming pool and club house available for resident use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
