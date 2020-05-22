14937 CARRIAGE SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities
The new year never looked brighter in this picture perfect townhome located in sought after Silver Spring. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Sunny eat in kitchen with updated appliances and granite counters. Cozy lower level TV area is perfect for movie nights and the TV is included!!. The lush rear yard is fenced for privacy and ideal for planting flowers and warm weather fun. The community is complete with a swimming pool and club house available for resident use.