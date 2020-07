Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking guest parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Well-kept first floor condo with 2 entrances. Includes 1 assigned parking space, and 1 guest parking pass. Washer/Dryer in unit, convenient to public transportation, shopping, highways, and the connector. Available in early January for move-in. Must have $40,000+ income, 600+ credit score, and no pets. NO exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities.