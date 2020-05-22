14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY REDUCED - Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath Condo! Convenient Montgomery County location! - Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath Condo! Convenient Montgomery County location!

This condo features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. There is also a stackable washer and dryer. The bottom level condo has hardwood flooring throughout a split-level entryway foyer with coat closet and separate living room/dining room combo with back entry. The upper-level split has a bedroom with matching hardwood flooring and walk-in closet, separate walk-in hall closet, and a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower. The backyard is fully fenced with patio for entertaining.



Pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. (small-medium size dogs).



Call Rachel Vigil at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-319-8938) or email: RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



