14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2

14616 Bauer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14616 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY REDUCED - Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath Condo! Convenient Montgomery County location! - Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath Condo! Convenient Montgomery County location!
This condo features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. There is also a stackable washer and dryer. The bottom level condo has hardwood flooring throughout a split-level entryway foyer with coat closet and separate living room/dining room combo with back entry. The upper-level split has a bedroom with matching hardwood flooring and walk-in closet, separate walk-in hall closet, and a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower. The backyard is fully fenced with patio for entertaining.

Pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. (small-medium size dogs).

Call Rachel Vigil at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-319-8938) or email: RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

(RLNE4526829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have any available units?
14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have?
Some of 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14616 Bauer Drive Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
