14605 NADINE DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Currently tenant occupied. Beautiful 4 BR/3.5 bath colonial in Manor Woods! Eat-in kitchen is beautiful with granite and stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout the home except for carpet on the LL. Dining room with large window provides lots of light! Screened-in porch too! A great home for entertaining! Family room on main level his a fireplace. Fenced in backyard. Great location! Close to shopping, commuter routes and schools. Home will be repainted when tenant moves out. With a 2 year lease the carpet in the basement will be replaced.