14605 NADINE DRIVE

14605 Nadine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14605 Nadine Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Currently tenant occupied. Beautiful 4 BR/3.5 bath colonial in Manor Woods! Eat-in kitchen is beautiful with granite and stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout the home except for carpet on the LL. Dining room with large window provides lots of light! Screened-in porch too! A great home for entertaining! Family room on main level his a fireplace. Fenced in backyard. Great location! Close to shopping, commuter routes and schools. Home will be repainted when tenant moves out. With a 2 year lease the carpet in the basement will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have any available units?
14605 NADINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have?
Some of 14605 NADINE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14605 NADINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14605 NADINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14605 NADINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14605 NADINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14605 NADINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
