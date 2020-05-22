All apartments in Aspen Hill
14425 BAUER DR

14425 Bauer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14425 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
LOCATION -LOCATION-LOCATION!! Beautiful Split Foyer located in Rockville. Do not miss this three bedroom - two bathroom with open living space and finished basement. This spacious rental comes with updated kitchen (remodel in 2016) and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. -- SEE PHOTOS!!. Close to shopping & parks ---Move in & enjoy!! No Pets, NON-smokers only, Minimal income requirement $60,000.00 & minimal credit score of 700 plus. Shared washer & dyer. NOTE!! Home owners two sons will be utilizing/living in unit connected off of basement. Tenets to pay utilities costs. Utilities costs to be adjusted for owners children's usage. Lawn care/maintenance to be to be split between tenet and owner's children. Any additional questions please call agent.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/14425-Bauer-Drive-Rockville-MD-20853-297888431

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14425 BAUER DR have any available units?
14425 BAUER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14425 BAUER DR have?
Some of 14425 BAUER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14425 BAUER DR currently offering any rent specials?
14425 BAUER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14425 BAUER DR pet-friendly?
No, 14425 BAUER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14425 BAUER DR offer parking?
Yes, 14425 BAUER DR offers parking.
Does 14425 BAUER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14425 BAUER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14425 BAUER DR have a pool?
No, 14425 BAUER DR does not have a pool.
Does 14425 BAUER DR have accessible units?
No, 14425 BAUER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14425 BAUER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14425 BAUER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14425 BAUER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14425 BAUER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

