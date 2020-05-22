14425 BAUER DR

Amenities

LOCATION -LOCATION-LOCATION!! Beautiful Split Foyer located in Rockville. Do not miss this three bedroom - two bathroom with open living space and finished basement. This spacious rental comes with updated kitchen (remodel in 2016) and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. -- SEE PHOTOS!!. Close to shopping & parks ---Move in & enjoy!! No Pets, NON-smokers only, Minimal income requirement $60,000.00 & minimal credit score of 700 plus. Shared washer & dyer. NOTE!! Home owners two sons will be utilizing/living in unit connected off of basement. Tenets to pay utilities costs. Utilities costs to be adjusted for owners children's usage. Lawn care/maintenance to be to be split between tenet and owner's children. Any additional questions please call agent.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/14425-Bauer-Drive-Rockville-MD-20853-297888431