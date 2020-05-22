14311 Barkwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Rambler in Manor Woods. Very well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. 3.4 miles to Rockville metro. Short drive to 495/270/Connecticut Ave and Georgia Ave providing easy access to Silver Spring, and Washington DC.

Main level has table space kitchen with granite counters and extra cabinets, separate dining room, sunny living room, large family room addition with FP, large two-level deck off of kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, and bedrooms. Carpet in family room. Lots of room on lower level with finished, carpeted rec room, large work room with storage, utility/laundry room with access to backyard. Energy efficient furnace and recent addition of attic and wall insulation.

1,954 sqft first level living space PLUS large basement.

No Smokers