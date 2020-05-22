All apartments in Aspen Hill
Aspen Hill, MD
14311 Barkwood Dr
Last updated May 23 2019

14311 Barkwood Dr

14311 Barkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14311 Barkwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Rambler in Manor Woods. Very well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. 3.4 miles to Rockville metro. Short drive to 495/270/Connecticut Ave and Georgia Ave providing easy access to Silver Spring, and Washington DC.
Main level has table space kitchen with granite counters and extra cabinets, separate dining room, sunny living room, large family room addition with FP, large two-level deck off of kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, and bedrooms. Carpet in family room. Lots of room on lower level with finished, carpeted rec room, large work room with storage, utility/laundry room with access to backyard. Energy efficient furnace and recent addition of attic and wall insulation.
1,954 sqft first level living space PLUS large basement.
No Smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have any available units?
14311 Barkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14311 Barkwood Dr have?
Some of 14311 Barkwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 Barkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14311 Barkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 Barkwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14311 Barkwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14311 Barkwood Dr offers parking.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14311 Barkwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have a pool?
No, 14311 Barkwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 14311 Barkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14311 Barkwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14311 Barkwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14311 Barkwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
