All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14102 Parkland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14102 Parkland Dr.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

14102 Parkland Dr.

14102 Parkland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14102 Parkland Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Winter Special! No Application Fee! Welcome to This Charming Ranch-style 3 Bedroom Home in Lovely Silver Spring - Welcome home to this charming ranch-style suburban spot! Enter the house off of a small porch into a small foyer with coat closet. The living room, located to the left of the foyer, comes with hardwood floors and ample windows for a bright setting. Separate dining room also has hardwood floors and is located just off the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen opens up into a breakfast nook with sliding-glass doors that lead out into the fenced-in back yard and a stone patio. Hallway to the left leads to the three bedrooms and the full hall bathroom. Master bedroom comes with its own additional full bathroom. Finished basement competes this house with extra recreation and entertaining space. Washer and dryer are located in the basement's unfinished area. Central air and heat is throughout the home. A one-car garage is included for all your storage and DIY needs.

This home is located in the Aspen Knolls neighborhood of Silver Spring, just minutes from Giant food, Connecticut Ave., Wisconsin Ave, and Georgia Ave.. This home is roughly an 11 minute drive to the Rockville RED-Line Metro, making commuting and traveling a breeze!

Application Fee Waived for winter season.

Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this house.

No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have any available units?
14102 Parkland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14102 Parkland Dr. have?
Some of 14102 Parkland Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 Parkland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14102 Parkland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 Parkland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14102 Parkland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14102 Parkland Dr. offers parking.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14102 Parkland Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have a pool?
No, 14102 Parkland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14102 Parkland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14102 Parkland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14102 Parkland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14102 Parkland Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America