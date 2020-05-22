14102 Parkland Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Winter Special! No Application Fee! Welcome to This Charming Ranch-style 3 Bedroom Home in Lovely Silver Spring - Welcome home to this charming ranch-style suburban spot! Enter the house off of a small porch into a small foyer with coat closet. The living room, located to the left of the foyer, comes with hardwood floors and ample windows for a bright setting. Separate dining room also has hardwood floors and is located just off the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen opens up into a breakfast nook with sliding-glass doors that lead out into the fenced-in back yard and a stone patio. Hallway to the left leads to the three bedrooms and the full hall bathroom. Master bedroom comes with its own additional full bathroom. Finished basement competes this house with extra recreation and entertaining space. Washer and dryer are located in the basement's unfinished area. Central air and heat is throughout the home. A one-car garage is included for all your storage and DIY needs.



This home is located in the Aspen Knolls neighborhood of Silver Spring, just minutes from Giant food, Connecticut Ave., Wisconsin Ave, and Georgia Ave.. This home is roughly an 11 minute drive to the Rockville RED-Line Metro, making commuting and traveling a breeze!



Application Fee Waived for winter season.



Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this house.



No pets please.



