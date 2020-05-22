All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 AM

13836 Tabiona Drive

13836 Tabiona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13836 Tabiona Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Please click here to apply Beautiful TH in sought after Longmead Crossing. One of the largest models boasting up to 2400 square feet! Lower level Family Room with fireplace and outside access to backyard. Spaceous laundry room with ample storage space. The kitchen has a breakfast nook and will fit a table and up to 4 chairs comfortably. Open living room w/large deck backing to woods and trees. Youll love all the community amenities - two pools, tennis courts, soccer fields. Within minutes to Ride-On, Glenmont Metro, ICC, schools and stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have any available units?
13836 Tabiona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 13836 Tabiona Drive have?
Some of 13836 Tabiona Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13836 Tabiona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13836 Tabiona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 Tabiona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13836 Tabiona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive offer parking?
No, 13836 Tabiona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 Tabiona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13836 Tabiona Drive has a pool.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have accessible units?
No, 13836 Tabiona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13836 Tabiona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13836 Tabiona Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13836 Tabiona Drive has units with air conditioning.

