Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace oven

House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard. Four bedrooms on the 2nd floor include a master suite with walk-in closet. House sits on a quite cul-de-sack and is a short walking distance to Mago Vista Park. 10 minute commute to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, 30 minute drive to Fort Meade and 40 minutes from Baltimore. A must see.