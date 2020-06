Amenities

What a beauty! This one is move-in-ready and ready for a new family. Pride of ownership shines thru in this beautifully maintained 3 finished level townhome with 3 bed, 1 full & 2 half bath! Gleaming wood or vinyl floors thru-out this bright & sunny home! Plenty of past upgrades from roof, furnace, windows, doors, bath & kitchen updates! Comm of Maiden Choice w/easy access to I-695! $45 per adult. Goto L&F website and apply online. Housing vouchers welcome.