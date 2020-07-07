5127 Westland Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad conveniently located near UMBC, 695 and 95! Comfortable interior features neutral wall-to-wall carpeting and tons of natural light throughout the spacious living area. Separate dining room leads to the kitchen boasting generous storage and access to the rear yard with parking pad! Upper level includes 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort and a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Fully finished basement has an additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer/dryer!



Pets under 40 pounds welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



