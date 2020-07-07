All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

5127 Westland Blvd

5127 Westland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Westland Boulevard, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad conveniently located near UMBC, 695 and 95! Comfortable interior features neutral wall-to-wall carpeting and tons of natural light throughout the spacious living area. Separate dining room leads to the kitchen boasting generous storage and access to the rear yard with parking pad! Upper level includes 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort and a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Fully finished basement has an additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer/dryer!

Pets under 40 pounds welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5745459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Westland Blvd have any available units?
5127 Westland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5127 Westland Blvd have?
Some of 5127 Westland Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Westland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Westland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Westland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Westland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Westland Blvd offers parking.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5127 Westland Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd have a pool?
No, 5127 Westland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5127 Westland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Westland Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Westland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 Westland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

