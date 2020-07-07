1715 Hall Ave

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom and a den single family home available now. This unit features; a large living room, full eat in kitchen, full bath and a large bedroom with a den/office and another bedroom. The home is located in the well desired area of Halethorpe, conveniently located near schools, shopping, major highways and much more. Enjoy the quietness relaxing in the large private yard. To view this home, please contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com