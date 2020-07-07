All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1715 Hall Ave

1715 Hall Avenue
Location

1715 Hall Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom and a den single family home available now. This unit features; a large living room, full eat in kitchen, full bath and a large bedroom with a den/office and another bedroom. The home is located in the well desired area of Halethorpe, conveniently located near schools, shopping, major highways and much more. Enjoy the quietness relaxing in the large private yard. To view this home, please contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Hall Ave have any available units?
1715 Hall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 1715 Hall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Hall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Hall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Hall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Hall Ave offer parking?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Hall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Hall Ave have a pool?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Hall Ave have accessible units?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Hall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Hall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Hall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

