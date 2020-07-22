All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

629 SNOW GOOSE LANE

629 Snow Goose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

629 Snow Goose Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD 21409

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come and see this beautiful, professionally cleaned end unit townhome in Waters Edge At Woods Landing! Light -filled 3 level home with 2 decks! Gorgeous new kitchen is a dream to work in - island, breakfast area, new wall oven and built in microwave, new dishwasher, new granite countertops, gas cooktop, and beautiful hardwood floors. Slip out onto the deck at at the end of the day and enjoy a glass of wine while your dog romps in your fully fenced backyard. Trees are naked now , but when they are full the privacy is glorious. Lower level has half bath and large family room (could be 4th bedroom) with access to the screened 2nd deck. Main level has wide open kitchen, dining area, living room and half bath. At the other end of the hall are two more bedrooms and a full bath. Custom blinds. Main and upper floors have all new carpet. One car garage with extra parking close by. Fenced side yard. Steps to the water privileges! Top Broadneck Blue Ribbon School district! Close to Annapolis and easy access to Rt. 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have any available units?
629 SNOW GOOSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have?
Some of 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
629 SNOW GOOSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE offers parking.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have a pool?
No, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 SNOW GOOSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
