629 SNOW GOOSE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come and see this beautiful, professionally cleaned end unit townhome in Waters Edge At Woods Landing! Light -filled 3 level home with 2 decks! Gorgeous new kitchen is a dream to work in - island, breakfast area, new wall oven and built in microwave, new dishwasher, new granite countertops, gas cooktop, and beautiful hardwood floors. Slip out onto the deck at at the end of the day and enjoy a glass of wine while your dog romps in your fully fenced backyard. Trees are naked now , but when they are full the privacy is glorious. Lower level has half bath and large family room (could be 4th bedroom) with access to the screened 2nd deck. Main level has wide open kitchen, dining area, living room and half bath. At the other end of the hall are two more bedrooms and a full bath. Custom blinds. Main and upper floors have all new carpet. One car garage with extra parking close by. Fenced side yard. Steps to the water privileges! Top Broadneck Blue Ribbon School district! Close to Annapolis and easy access to Rt. 50.