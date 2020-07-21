3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

SINGLE LEVEL TOWN & COUNTRY LIVING Revamped brick Rancher on 2 heavenly, pastoral acres mere minutes from Westfield/Towne Centre Malls & Downtown Annapolis! Light-drenched interiors w/neutral paint palette & carpet for any decor! Updated granite Kitchen. Expanded mealtime options with dining area spilling into glass encased 4-Season Room with fireplace. Picnic on your plantation porch or open air patio! Master w/walk-in closet & en suite Bath. Two more breezy Bedrooms/Full Bath. Huge mostly unfinished basement w/bonus completed room for Office or Home Gym! Roomy garage w/workshop. Share your peaceful parcel with visiting wildlife neighbors. TOTAL TRANQUILITY. - min. 2 yr lease required & no pets