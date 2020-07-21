All apartments in Anne Arundel County
3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD
3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD

3255 Patuxent River Road · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Patuxent River Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL TOWN & COUNTRY LIVING Revamped brick Rancher on 2 heavenly, pastoral acres mere minutes from Westfield/Towne Centre Malls & Downtown Annapolis! Light-drenched interiors w/neutral paint palette & carpet for any decor! Updated granite Kitchen. Expanded mealtime options with dining area spilling into glass encased 4-Season Room with fireplace. Picnic on your plantation porch or open air patio! Master w/walk-in closet & en suite Bath. Two more breezy Bedrooms/Full Bath. Huge mostly unfinished basement w/bonus completed room for Office or Home Gym! Roomy garage w/workshop. Share your peaceful parcel with visiting wildlife neighbors. TOTAL TRANQUILITY. - min. 2 yr lease required & no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have any available units?
3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have?
Some of 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD pet-friendly?
No, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD offers parking.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 PATUXENT RIVER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
