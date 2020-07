Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 6,200+sq.ft. home with all the space you need for family and entertaining. This 4 bedroom/4 bath home is located in a private setting close to the Marc, Rt 100, 295 and 95 and Ft. Meade. Home has a finished basement with it's own fireplace and full bath. The house can be furnished or partially furnished, negotiable. Pets on a case by case basis as is the pet deposit up to $1,000.