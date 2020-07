Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center doorman internet cafe lobby media room package receiving yoga

For those who are going places in life, there's Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre. Welcome to the only luxury high-rise apartment community in Maryland's capital city surrounded by a neighborhood of upscale shopping and dining. From the latest boutique fashions to the freshest organic produce, the hottest restaurants to the most relaxing spa treatments-every convenience imaginable is just outside your door. Plus, enjoy direct access to Route 50 and historic downtown Annapolis just a short distance away. Yes, it's never been easier to go places.