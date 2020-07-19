64 Southgate Ave

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in lower level of Murray Hill home. Separate entrance. Great location with plenty of on street parking in safe neighborhood 1 block from West St. bars and restaurants and .4 mile from Church Circle. In unit washer and dryer, walk in closet. Utilities and cable included. Month to month rental with first and last months rent due upon signing. Two month notification of lease termination. Available February 3. $1250/mo.

