All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 64 Southgate Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
64 Southgate Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Southgate Ave

64 Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

64 Southgate Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
cable included
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/03/19 ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH APARTMENT IN MURRAY HILL HOME - Property Id: 95291

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in lower level of Murray Hill home. Separate entrance. Great location with plenty of on street parking in safe neighborhood 1 block from West St. bars and restaurants and .4 mile from Church Circle. In unit washer and dryer, walk in closet. Utilities and cable included. Month to month rental with first and last months rent due upon signing. Two month notification of lease termination. Available February 3. $1250/mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95291
Property Id 95291

(RLNE4633920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Southgate Ave have any available units?
64 Southgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Southgate Ave have?
Some of 64 Southgate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Southgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
64 Southgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Southgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Southgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 64 Southgate Ave offer parking?
No, 64 Southgate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 64 Southgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Southgate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Southgate Ave have a pool?
No, 64 Southgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 64 Southgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 64 Southgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Southgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Southgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis Apartments with PoolsAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Annapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College