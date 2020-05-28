All apartments in Annapolis
5 DEVON COURT
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:58 AM

5 DEVON COURT

5 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Devon Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath town home in the sought after community of Hunt Meadow.Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Concept with fireplace and a gorgeous large deck with private wooded views. This home has 2 masters upstairs with walk-in closets and laundry. The basement is finished with a private living area, full bathroom and another huge bedroom. This home has it all and the community pool, walking trails and access to Annapolis, Baltimore and DC is perfect. Move in ready! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

