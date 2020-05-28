5 DEVON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath town home in the sought after community of Hunt Meadow.Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Concept with fireplace and a gorgeous large deck with private wooded views. This home has 2 masters upstairs with walk-in closets and laundry. The basement is finished with a private living area, full bathroom and another huge bedroom. This home has it all and the community pool, walking trails and access to Annapolis, Baltimore and DC is perfect. Move in ready! Schedule your showing today!