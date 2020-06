Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Fully updated townhome in a premium location just across from Pip Moyer Rec Center, tennis courts & Truxton Park! Kitchen with Corian counters, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" cabinets & ceramic tile floors. Cozy living room with wood burning fireplace and Pergo type flooring. Sliders exit to fenced patio. Perfect for entertaining this spring! Neutral paint throughout. Newer, windows, siding and roof! Close to all Commuting Routes! Great place to call home! : )