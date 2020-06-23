All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

221 WESTWOOD ROAD

221 Westwood Road
Location

221 Westwood Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Fabulous opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in all of Annapolis...Wardour! Location couldn't be any better: community kayak / boat launch, private beach, walking distance to a brand new Blue Ribbon Elementary School (West Annapolis Elementary), fantastic stores, coffee shops, high end restaurants and pubs, local grocery store and more! All of this with convenient access to RT 50 and 97 and a short walk or bike ride to downtown Annapolis. This charming cape cod has everything you need including: nice sized family room, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, both bedrooms on main level, full basement with lots of storage, huge / flat backyard for entertaining. Call Cat to schedule your tour today! 443.883.1609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have any available units?
221 WESTWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
Is 221 WESTWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
221 WESTWOOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 WESTWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 WESTWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 WESTWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
