221 WESTWOOD ROAD

Fabulous opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in all of Annapolis...Wardour! Location couldn't be any better: community kayak / boat launch, private beach, walking distance to a brand new Blue Ribbon Elementary School (West Annapolis Elementary), fantastic stores, coffee shops, high end restaurants and pubs, local grocery store and more! All of this with convenient access to RT 50 and 97 and a short walk or bike ride to downtown Annapolis. This charming cape cod has everything you need including: nice sized family room, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, both bedrooms on main level, full basement with lots of storage, huge / flat backyard for entertaining. Call Cat to schedule your tour today! 443.883.1609