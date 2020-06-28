16 SPINDRIFT WAY

Amenities

Stunningly Renovated Townhome available for rent in the heart of Downtown Annapolis. This home has everything from the 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and 2 Half Baths, Spectacular Hardwood Floors, Sparkling Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Plush Carpeted Bedrooms, a tranquil Owner's Bath with a Walk-In Shower and captivating Rain Shower Head, Peaceful Private Patio with room to grill, and Garage with ample storage. Experience the good life in this charming town that is nestled on the banks of the Chesapeake Bay. Live within walking distance from West Street where you'll find Fine Dining, Shopping, and Beautiful Historic Architecture. Being within minutes of the Naval Academy makes it easy for you to catch a quick game and experience the air show from your back patio! This home simply won't last long, call us today for a private tour!