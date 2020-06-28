All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated February 25 2020

16 SPINDRIFT WAY

16 Spindrift Way · No Longer Available
Location

16 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

Stunningly Renovated Townhome available for rent in the heart of Downtown Annapolis. This home has everything from the 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and 2 Half Baths, Spectacular Hardwood Floors, Sparkling Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Plush Carpeted Bedrooms, a tranquil Owner's Bath with a Walk-In Shower and captivating Rain Shower Head, Peaceful Private Patio with room to grill, and Garage with ample storage. Experience the good life in this charming town that is nestled on the banks of the Chesapeake Bay. Live within walking distance from West Street where you'll find Fine Dining, Shopping, and Beautiful Historic Architecture. Being within minutes of the Naval Academy makes it easy for you to catch a quick game and experience the air show from your back patio! This home simply won't last long, call us today for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have any available units?
16 SPINDRIFT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have?
Some of 16 SPINDRIFT WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 SPINDRIFT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16 SPINDRIFT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 SPINDRIFT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY offers parking.
Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have a pool?
No, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have accessible units?
No, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16 SPINDRIFT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 SPINDRIFT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
