Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely contemporary home located in the quiet community of Southwoods. Large remodeled kitchen with updated cabinetry, separate bar/sink in island and corian counters. A wonderful wrap around porch that can be accessed from the kit, fam rm and din rm, perfect for entertaining guests. The home is minutes from downtown Annapolis and an easy commute to highways leading to Rt 50 & I97. A must see!