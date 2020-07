Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f818a96047 ----

Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in the community of Forest Glen in Annapolis. Two spacious master suites with washer and dryer on second floor. Open plan first floor layout with wood burning fireplace and hardwood laminate flooring. Private back deck area with storage shed and partially fenced back yard.



Pet Information

Cat : Yes

Small Dog : Yes

Other pet allowed : Yes

Large dog : Yes