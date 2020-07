Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom condo with loft and balcony. Kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless appliances all less than 2 years old. Hardwood floors throughout except bedroom and loft. Loft is large enough to be second bedroom, office, etc. Skylights in loft offer tons of natural light. Annapolis Rec Center Gym across street. Memberships available.