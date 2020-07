Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling, private brick patio, kitchen with breakfast bar, walk uptown or downtown, 1 block to waterfront park, 2 YEAR RENTAL OPTION $1750/month. Excellent credit required, non-smokers, no pets (not negotiatiable).