Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

This beautiful unit offers plenty of privacy between the 2 bedrooms & baths, shows like-new and is very bright. And has a screened-in balcony off of the first level bedroom. Features include window blinds, central air conditioning, gas heat, new windows. Washer/dryer. Completely updated kitchen & baths, plus new paint & carpet. Ready for immediate occupancy. This unit is a must see!