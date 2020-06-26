All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE

10 President Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 President Point Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning waterfront condo on Spa Creek with no stairs to entrance! Open floor plan allows gorgeous water views from living and dining rooms and kitchen. Double sliding glass doors with screens open to the covered balcony overlooking Spa Creek and downtown Annapolis. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, wood floors in living and dining rooms & adjoining study. Custom built-in bookcases and cabinets in living room and study. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and sliders to a patio. Enjoy all the amenities that The Point has to offer -- swimming and tennis and beautiful marina. Slips available at $58/foot/year -- a fabulous opportunity to experience the Annapolis lifestyle just minutes from downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have any available units?
10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
