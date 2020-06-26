10 PRESIDENT POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning waterfront condo on Spa Creek with no stairs to entrance! Open floor plan allows gorgeous water views from living and dining rooms and kitchen. Double sliding glass doors with screens open to the covered balcony overlooking Spa Creek and downtown Annapolis. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, wood floors in living and dining rooms & adjoining study. Custom built-in bookcases and cabinets in living room and study. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and sliders to a patio. Enjoy all the amenities that The Point has to offer -- swimming and tennis and beautiful marina. Slips available at $58/foot/year -- a fabulous opportunity to experience the Annapolis lifestyle just minutes from downtown!