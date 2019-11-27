3210 Danville Road

Amenities

This unique stone and wood home sits on 6+ acres behind a gated drive and will not last long. Set back from the main road, there is plenty of privacy, with a detached 2 car garage, sheds, a detached 20x26 work shop with heat and a/c, and a dog kennel. The home is a 2 story with a basement, and features a deck off of the main level accessible from both the kitchen and sun room. The upper level is a Master Retreat with a landing area leading to a balcony deck, and a tiled Master Bath with a jacuzzi tub. On the main level is the open kitchen, which features tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, custom cabinets, a skylight, and a separate dining area with a domed ceiling. The living room has an arched ceiling and a stone faced wood burning fireplace. There is a tiled sunroom with floor to ceiling windows, and an office, with wood floors on the whole level. The basement has a walk out to a sheltered patio, and features a built in brick wine cellar. There are two Master Suites, one with a built in bookcase and tiled Master Bath. The family room has a pellet stove and a wet bar. There is a laundry/utility room with a washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, and utility sink. The home is wired with speakers inside and out, has spiral staircases, skylights, and ceiling fans throughout, with wood and stone accents. Pets are negotiable. No Housing Vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Owner Occupied



AVAILABLE DATE: 11/12/2019



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at www.realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: None



PET RULE: Case by case basis with deposit



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 11/12/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

