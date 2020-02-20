15204 Ridall Court

Amenities
Absolutely Stunning, Quiet & Nice Neighborhood !!! - Property Id: 163585
2 Bedrooms in the basement for rent. Open living area, private rear entrance. All utilities (water & electric) included plus internet access. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Easy access to MD-210 and I-495 beltway. 13 miles to the National Harbor and Tanger Outlet (shopping). Minutes to
Washington, DC. Easy access to Alexandria,VA. A Great Location ! Prospective tenant can start viewing the unit now with 24 hours notice. Viewing timeframe between 10am till 7pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163585
No Pets Allowed
