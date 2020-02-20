All apartments in Accokeek
Find more places like 15204 Ridall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
15204 Ridall Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

15204 Ridall Court

15204 Ridall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15204 Ridall Court, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Absolutely Stunning, Quiet & Nice Neighborhood !!! - Property Id: 163585

2 Bedrooms in the basement for rent. Open living area, private rear entrance. All utilities (water & electric) included plus internet access. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Easy access to MD-210 and I-495 beltway. 13 miles to the National Harbor and Tanger Outlet (shopping). Minutes to
Washington, DC. Easy access to Alexandria,VA. A Great Location ! Prospective tenant can start viewing the unit now with 24 hours notice. Viewing timeframe between 10am till 7pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163585
Property Id 163585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15204 Ridall Court have any available units?
15204 Ridall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 15204 Ridall Court have?
Some of 15204 Ridall Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15204 Ridall Court currently offering any rent specials?
15204 Ridall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15204 Ridall Court pet-friendly?
No, 15204 Ridall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 15204 Ridall Court offer parking?
No, 15204 Ridall Court does not offer parking.
Does 15204 Ridall Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15204 Ridall Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15204 Ridall Court have a pool?
No, 15204 Ridall Court does not have a pool.
Does 15204 Ridall Court have accessible units?
No, 15204 Ridall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15204 Ridall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15204 Ridall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15204 Ridall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15204 Ridall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Accokeek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAccokeek Apartments with Balconies
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VALake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VA
Mitchellville, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDRosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University