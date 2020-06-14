Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Worcester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
40 Hitchock Rd.
40 Hitchcock Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
Available to rent NOW! Renovated 3rd Floor apartment. Apartment includes hardwood floors, wood trims, gas heat, 3 bedrooms, laundry/dryer hook up, and much, much more. Great location, near supermarkets, downtown, and close to major highways.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
32 Providence St
32 Providence Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/20 32 Providence Street #1 - Property Id: 99840 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, is steps away from shops and restaurants in Kelly Square and close to the highway as well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Burncoat
1 Unit Available
273 Burncoat St
273 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1702 sqft
3 Beds 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Indian Lake East
1 Unit Available
43 Whitman Rd.
43 Whitman Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Dorchester Street - 1
6 Dorchester Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Sun drenched ground floor unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Large private patio. Located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with parking. Unit is modern, light and airy. Large walk-in closet. Section 8 rents are acceptable.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Institution Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ashland
12 Ashland Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Worcester Ma.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hamilton
1 Unit Available
73 Hamilton St
73 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
7397 sqft
Freshly painted, newly refinished hardwood floors in this oversized three bedroom apartment. Great commuter location located just minutes from 290.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Tatnuck
1 Unit Available
549 Chandler Street
549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1061 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6 Bagley Avenue
6 Bagley Avenue, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Superb 2 family home located in sought after Shrewsbury. The 2nd floor unit consist of 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open floor concept for Kitchen/dining. Updated kitchen/bath with stainless steel appliances & new recess lights throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
210 S. Quinsigamond Ave
210 South Quinsigamond Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Newly painted top to bottom! Welcome home to beautiful Shrewsbury on Lake Quinsigamond. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, central air, walk out finished lover level with full bathroom and outdoor patio area.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fay Street
3 Fay Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Worcester, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Worcester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

