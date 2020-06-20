All apartments in Worcester
8 North Steele St.

8 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA 01607
North Quinsigamond Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pride of ownership in this immaculate and meticulously maintained 1st floor sun filled 2 bedroom spacious apartment. This unit has been completely updated and has 1 1/2 baths, a spacious living room and a bonus space that can be used as an office or dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops accentuate this beautiful kitchen. In unit washer and dryer. Rent includes occupancy only and landlord requires first, last and security deposit, excellent credit, income verification and exceptional references. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 North Steele St. have any available units?
8 North Steele St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 North Steele St. have?
Some of 8 North Steele St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 North Steele St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 North Steele St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 North Steele St. pet-friendly?
No, 8 North Steele St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 8 North Steele St. offer parking?
No, 8 North Steele St. does not offer parking.
Does 8 North Steele St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 North Steele St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 North Steele St. have a pool?
No, 8 North Steele St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 North Steele St. have accessible units?
No, 8 North Steele St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 North Steele St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 North Steele St. has units with dishwashers.
