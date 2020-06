Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Worcester Ma. This unit is full of amenities features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, new polished porcelain kitchen floor, AC, new appliances, corner unit with more windows thus more light, garage with remote control, extra storage space, heat and hot water included, moments from the Bus Terminal, Union Train Station, St Vincent Hospital and Elm Park.