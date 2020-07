Amenities

[Virtual Tour available] Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo in convenient Watertown Square location! Building built in 2003. Hardwood floors throughout. Modern kitchen featuring granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace in living room. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest bathroom have a jacuzzi tub. Gas heating and cooking. CENTRAL AC. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. TWO off street parking. Minutes to Mass Pike and express bus to downtown make this place a home perfect for commuters! FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE FOR $75 ADDITIONAL/MONTH