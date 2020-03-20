All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 33 Dexter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
33 Dexter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

33 Dexter

33 Dexter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
East Watertown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

33 Dexter Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 70  Arsenal St opp Talcott Ave (0.40 mi)Bus: 71  Mt Auburn St @ Upland Rd (0.10 mi)Bus: 73  Belmont St @ Prentiss St (0.49 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Dexter have any available units?
33 Dexter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
Is 33 Dexter currently offering any rent specials?
33 Dexter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Dexter pet-friendly?
No, 33 Dexter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 33 Dexter offer parking?
No, 33 Dexter does not offer parking.
Does 33 Dexter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Dexter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Dexter have a pool?
No, 33 Dexter does not have a pool.
Does 33 Dexter have accessible units?
No, 33 Dexter does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Dexter have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Dexter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Dexter have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Dexter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Pet Friendly Places
Watertown Town Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA
Franklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music