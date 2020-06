Amenities

Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st. - Very sunny unit with the open concept living/ dining area - Office and enclosed porch - Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets: dishwasher, gas cooking stove. - Two even size bedrooms with good closet space-- absolutely adorable! - FREE laundry in the building - 2 off-street parking spaces - Common yard space Available July 1st. Call Lilia for more details and a showing, 617-901-7413.



Terms: One year lease