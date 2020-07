Amenities

in unit laundry putting green hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym putting green cats allowed accessible elevator parking bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit green community internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome to The Point at Stoughton and welcome home! An easy commute away from both Boston and Cambridge, this one-of-a-kind community offers both a fantastic location along with all the conveniences to fit your lifestyle. Choose from our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with stylish accents and luxurious design. Plus, enjoy premium amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, putting green and relaxing outdoor community space. . In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.