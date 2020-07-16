49 Sumner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE July 15, 2020 or sooner with prorated rent. Current tenant moving out June 30th. Unit will be ready to show at 1st OH on Sunday July 5th from 2pm - 4pm. Garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a low-rise, well maintained building in quiet neighborhood, close to Stoughton Center. Includes heat, hot water, and gas for cooking (you control your heat). Living room/Dining room combination, Wall 2 wall carpet just install last year, stainless steel and black appliances, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, Wall AC, laundry room on same level as unit. Come with extra private storage in basement. Wonderful location for commuters, close to everything. Plenty of parking. Rental application done online by all occupants age 18+. In addition the following are required: 2 weeks pay stubs, 1 months bank statement, copy of DL. 1st month rent and security deposit due upon application approval. Lead certificates on hand. This apartment won't last **NOTE, UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PICTURES POSTED ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT. All relations honored at open house, agent must accompany client at private showing. No more than 3 people in at one time. MASK required to enter. Sanitizer provided upon entry.