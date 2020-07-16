All apartments in Stoughton
Stoughton, MA
49 Sumner Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

49 Sumner Street

49 Sumner Street · No Longer Available
Stoughton
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

49 Sumner Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE July 15, 2020 or sooner with prorated rent.  Current tenant moving out June 30th. Unit will be ready to show at 1st OH on Sunday July 5th from 2pm - 4pm. Garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a low-rise, well maintained building in quiet neighborhood, close to Stoughton Center. Includes heat, hot water, and gas for cooking (you control your heat). Living room/Dining room combination, Wall 2 wall carpet just install last year, stainless steel and black appliances, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, Wall AC, laundry room on same level as unit. Come with extra private storage in basement. Wonderful location for commuters, close to everything. Plenty of parking. Rental application done online by all occupants age 18+. In addition the following are required: 2 weeks pay stubs, 1 months bank statement, copy of DL. 1st month rent and security deposit due upon application approval. Lead certificates on hand.  This apartment won't last **NOTE, UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PICTURES POSTED ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT.  All relations honored at open house, agent must accompany client at private showing.  No more than 3 people in at one time.  MASK required to enter.  Sanitizer provided upon entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Sumner Street have any available units?
49 Sumner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stoughton, MA.
What amenities does 49 Sumner Street have?
Some of 49 Sumner Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Sumner Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Sumner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Sumner Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Sumner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoughton.
Does 49 Sumner Street offer parking?
Yes, 49 Sumner Street offers parking.
Does 49 Sumner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Sumner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Sumner Street have a pool?
No, 49 Sumner Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Sumner Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Sumner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Sumner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Sumner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Sumner Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49 Sumner Street has units with air conditioning.
